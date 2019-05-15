More play on clay

tennis

Pumped-up Roger Federer says he needs maximum match practice on red surface ahead of French Open

Switzerland's Rodger Federer serves to AustriaÃ¢Â€Â™s Dominic Thiem during the quarter-final match of the Madrid Open last week. Pic/Getty Images

Roger Federer insisted his focus at this week's Italian Open was on getting more match practice on clay ahead of the French Open in two weeks time. The 20-time Grand Slam winner has not played on the red clay in the Foro Italico since his third round exit in 2016 having finished runner-up the previous year for the fourth time, losing to Novak Djokovic in the final.

'Result doesn't matter'

"Regardless of what happens here, I just think it's good for me to play matches at this stage," said World No. 3 Federer, 37, before his first match today. He has a first-round bye as the number three seed, and will begin his tournament against either American Frances Tiafoe or Portugal's Joao Sousa.

Federer's performance in the Madrid Open last week has boosted his hopes of winning the French Open, a decade after his only title there. He fell in the quarter-finals on Friday to Dominic Thiem, but twice held match point and for a set and a half was dominant against a player considered among the favourites for Roland Garros after Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

"I think I was playing well in Madrid, so I just said, again, 'Let's come to Rome', a city I like so much as well. Madrid is a tough place to play. I felt like playing somewhat maybe more sea level conditions would be good for me. There would be excitement, more excitement than me coming to a practice court in Switzerland. I think this week, then next week in Paris, it's going to be interesting to see how I play the points, how I do it all."

Ticket prices doubled

His arrival in the Italian capital has been a boost for organisers who doubled ticket prices after it was announced he would be playing. "That's obviously disappointing to hear," said Federer.

"They made it in a way like they rewarded the fans who bought tickets earlier, which is sort of strange. "Look, I just really hope it doesn't take away the fact I'm really happy to be here. There's going to be good crowds hopefully, good atmosphere. I'm pumped up to play well. I mean, my excitement couldn't be bigger."

