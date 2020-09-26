More strength to those wearing masks in the city

A report in this paper's coverage about commuting woes in the city spoke about how a commuter hit a bus conductor when the latter asked him to wear a mask. The assailant then got off the bus and disappeared.

All public transport hubs must have posters and notices saying that commuters must wear a mask at all times while travelling. This is especially important at bus stops and stations and in fact, in buses whether public or private, commuters should not be allowed to get on if they are unmasked. If during the journey, they are adamant on removing their masks, they should be warned once. If they do not obey, they need to be removed from the bus.

Commuters must come together to have a dialogue and insist that their fellow travellers wear a mask. This is as much for their own good as it is for the person who insists on not wearing a mask during travel time.

We have witnessed so much back and forth between the masked and unmasked on the roads too. Shopkeepers routinely refuse to wear their masks, leave them hanging around their necks and argue that it is their shop and they can do as they please when customers come in. Vegetable and fruit sellers have shouted back or feigned deafness when told to put on masks by customers. In another incident reported by this paper, a petrol pump owner was thrashed by two customers and their friends because he refused to sell petrol to maskless people.

The mask-unmask wars are on in high pitch on our roads, and those who have been corrected do stand to become defensive, defiant or take recourse to assault. There should be penalties over and above the existing fines for unmasked goons who resort to violence when told to cover up. Mumbai doesn't need nonsensical schisms and altercations when the city is facing so many challenges. Mask-force, more strength to you.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news