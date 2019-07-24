More than 1,300 farmers committed suicide in Maharashtra in last 6 months, says NCP

national

The one who feeds the world finds himself trapped in the vicious circle of drought, said Nawab in his tweet

Representational Picture

On Wednesday, NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik claimed that over 1,300 farmers from Maharashtra have committed suicide over the past six months due to drought. Blaming the government for its apathy, NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik asked when would the farmers get out of the "vicious circle" of drought.

"The one who feeds the world finds himself trapped in the vicious circle of drought. 1,300 farmers have committed suicide in Maharashtra over the past six months," he tweeted.

"A picture has emerged that the one feeding the entire world is facing drought, crop loss and government's apathy," Malik said in the tweet.

Earlier in the day, a 17-year-old daughter of a farmer from Maharashtra allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide at her house in Solapur district as she was unable to pay Rs one lakh admission fee for the B.Tech course in time.

The deceased, identified as Rupali Ramkrishna Pawar, was upset as her father could not raise the sum he was supposed to pay for her admission in a Jalandhar-based college for the first year B.Tech course. According to police, the farmer, Ramkrishna Pawar, had even decided to sell out his farm to raise the necessary amount but was not getting the desired rate.

Also Read: Bangladeshi student commits suicide in Shimla

Frustrated over non-payment of fees before the July 20 deadline, Rupali had an argument with one of her family members on Tuesday night. Post which she consumed some pesticide at their house in Waluj Degaon village

in Mohol taluka, around 400 kms from here, around 1.40 am on Wednesday.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates