More than 100 Anganwadi workers meet PM Narendra Modi

national

The Anganwadi worker at a mini Anganwadi centre would get monthly Rs 3,500 instead of Rs 2,250, the government said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for photos with Anganwadi workers from across the country./ PTI

A group of over 100 Anganwadi workers from across the country, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to thank him for increasing the honorarium amount by up to 60 per cent.

After Modi's announcement, the Anganwadi workers would now get a monthly honorarium of Rs 4,500 per month instead of Rs 3,000 earlier. The Anganwadi helper would get Rs 2,250 per month in place of Rs 1,500 earlier.

The Anganwadi worker at a mini Anganwadi centre would get monthly Rs 3,500 instead of Rs 2,250, the government said.

Acknowledging the greetings, Modi said Anganwadis play a key role in a child's physical and cognitive development.

"Nutrition requires constant focus and development of good habits, which can be provided by Anganwadi workers," he said.

He then exhorted the Anganwadi workers to ensure that the nutritional assistance being made available to beneficiaries is used judiciously.

"Children will listen more to Anganwadi workers. They have a key role in generating awareness," Modi, who was accompanied by Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi, said.

He encouraged healthy competition among Anganwadis, as a "motivation for better nutritional care and efforts among various Anganwadi workers."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates