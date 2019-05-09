More than 1000 guns seized from Los Angeles home

international

Along with the weapons, firearm manufacturing equipment and tools were also found at the location. Televised footage showed hundreds of rifles and handguns laid out on a driveway as officials from both the agencies continued investigating the matter

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the police inspecting a large cache of weapons seized at a home in the affluent Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles. Pic/AFP

Washington D.C: Authorities on Wednesday seized more than 1,000 guns from a home located in a posh locality in Los Angeles.

Officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) along with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) executed a search warrant in an investigation of a person suspected of manufacturing and selling illegal firearms on the border of the Bel Air and Holmby Hills, LAPD Officer Jeff Lee told CNN.

In addition, ATF spokeswoman Ginger Colbrun, in a written statement, said authorities were anonymously tipped off that someone was "conducting illegal firearms transaction outside the scope of the federal firearm license that the individual possesses."

Along with the weapons, firearm manufacturing equipment and tools were also found at the location. Televised footage showed hundreds of rifles and handguns laid out on a driveway as officials from both the agencies continued investigating the matter.

In 2015, the LAPD seized around 1,200 guns, seven tons of ammunition and USD 230,000 in cash from a home. The owner had died of natural causes and was found in his SUV outside his house. At that time, it was considered one of the largest weapon's seizure from any home, the LAPD was quoted as saying.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates