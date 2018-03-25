More than 30 injured in West Bengal bus accident

At least six of the injured, including two children, were critically injured in the accident and have been referred to Malda state general hospital





More than 30 people travelling in a bus were injured when the vehicle collided head on with a truck in West Bengal's Malda district on Sunday, police said.

At least six of the injured, including two children, were critically injured in the accident and have been referred to Malda state general hospital.

"A bus coming from Farakka collided from a truck coming from the opposite direction near Sultangunj petrol pump on the National Highway 34 at around 12.30 p.m. on Sunday. According to our estimation, 32 people sustained injuries," said an officer from Kaliachak police station.

According to the officer, the accident was the bus driver's fault as he took the vehicle in to the wrong lane on the four lane highway, while trying to overtake another bus.

"According to eye witnesses, the bus entered the foul lane near the crossing which resulted in the collision with the truck that was coming from Kaliachak. Both drivers have been injured in the accident," the officer added.

Police have seized both the vehicles.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever