More than 86,000 active COVID cases in Maharashtra

The state reported 6,555 new cases on Sunday, while the city had 1,287 fresh cases, and Mumbai's count of COVID cases is now nearly 85,000. There were 151 COVID-related deaths in the state taking the death toll to 8,822 cases, and as a first, no backlog of deaths factored into the count. Among the total cases in Maharashtra, 86,040 patients are currently being treated and on Sunday, 3,658 patients were discharged after a full recovery.

Besidesthe nearly 1,300 cases in Mumbai, 596 new cases were reported in Kalyan-Dombivali, 358 new cases in Mira-Bhayandar and 600 cases were reported in Thane. In Pune alone, over 1,000 new cases were reported. Officials said that the recovery rate of the state stands at 54.08 per cent while the city's recovery rate is 66 per cent.



A file picture of a doctor documenting a swab test in a quarantine centre for people who came in contact with patients at Dharavi Transit Camp. Pics/Suresh Karkera

Civic officials said that the overall growth rate of the city stands at 1.63 per cent. While T (Mulund) and R Central (Borivali) continued to have a daily growth rate above 3 per cent, seven other administrative wards have a growth rate above the city's average. The state's total count stands at 2,06,619 cases and Mumbai's count is 84,524 cases.

The 151 COVID-related deaths in the state include 69 from Mumbai, 23 from Pune, 11 from Aurangabad, 10 from Jalgaon, eight each from Kalyan-Dombivali and Pimpri Chinchwad, four each from Dhule, Vasai-Virar, Solapur and Thane, three from Bhiwandi, two from Nashik and one from Mira Bhayandar. The death rate of the state stands at 4.27 per cent.



A file picture of people waiting for their swab tests at Madanpura. Pic/Suresh Karkera

City sees 69 deaths

Civic officials said that all the 69 deaths in the city occurred in the past 48 hours and 61 of the patients were suffering from other ailments and 43 patients were senior citizens. In the city, G North has the highest death toll with 379 deaths so far followed by K East ward with 351 deaths. The lowest death count was recorded in A ward with 48 deaths. Twelve administrative wards in the city have recorded more than 200 COVID-related deaths so far. After K East and G North, P North ward now also has more than 5,000 cases. In G North ward, there were 57 new cases on Sunday including 12 cases in Dharavi, 16 in Dadar and 29 cases in Mahim.

1,287

No. of new COVID-19 positive cases recorded in Mumbai

6,555

No. of COVID-19 positive cases reported in state on Sunday

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news