More than words

things-to-do

This event will see a performer juggle poetry, spoken word, dance and music

Nupur Saraswat performs poetry and the spoken word

Time was when Charles Bukowski, after he had found literary fame at an advanced age, would conduct poetry readings where — if they didn't like his performance — the audience would throw beer at him and generally descend into a violence-fuelled state of utter chaos. That's the sort of emotions that poems can bring flooding out in people looking for an escape route from the drudgery of daily existence. And it's what Nupur Saraswat, too, hopes she can trigger in people — minus the riotous violence, of course — at an event next week where poetry, the spoken word and music will intermingle in an artistic confluence.

Saraswat, who also performs as one half of spoken-word duo Two Sanskari Girls, tells us, "I think that for the longest time, performing poetry has been a private act done with very little regard for the audience. People think that because these are words, they don't have to put anything else of themselves in since the meanings of the words are enough to carry the story through. But the truth is the words need to be supplemented with your body, hands, eyes and feet — your entire self, really. And for me, that's where true poetic expression comes from."

That's the reason, she adds, why parts of her performance will also feature bassist Marios Menelaus, since the music can help accentuate the deep-seated feelings embedded in Saraswat's readings. There will in fact also be a fair bit of dance involved, meaning Saraswat will essentially play the role of a one-woman army with an artillery of varied art forms. Book yourself a seat and catch her in action at a Lower Parel venue for an evening that, even though it promises to trigger emotions, will definitely be a more polite affair than any of Bukowski's rowdy readings.

On July 19, 9 pm

At Port, G5A, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalaxmi

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 300

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates