More thought, planning needed for public infra

The authorities should have listened to citizens who were voicing their reservations during the installation time itself

Monsoon mayhem is the buzzword, even before the season has well and truly hit Mumbai. Unfortunately, we see a number of injuries and also a few rain-related casualties as an unnerving start to the rains.

While battling that, we also have an example of myopia and plain illogical thinking. This paper carried a report on three bio-toilets near the Radio Club on the promenade leading from Gateway to the SoBo club. The loos have been shut because they are being battered by high winds and lashed by waves. Installed there because of the considerable tourist footfalls, the toilets had a charge of '5 for use.

It is also unfathomable that those who installed these facilities did not account for the heavy lashing that the promenade would face during the rains. How could they not forsee that people would be unable to access these toilets as they would be completely drenched on the pavement?

We need to look at the larger picture when it comes to public infrastructure. Look at things holistically rather than a narrow, here and now prism.

Sometimes, it is good to hear citizens' viewpoint and voices and comply with reason. Locals know the ground reality and have an impressive knowledge of the area. Not all of them oppose simply for the sake of opposing. Their opposition may be entirely valid.

More thought and planning at certain junctures avoids unnecessary expense, wastage of time, frustration and schisms and cynicism between locals and those in the chair. These e-toilets should not become an e-waste of time and money.

