Morgan Schneiderlin credits wife for turnaround in Everton fortunes

football

Schneiderlin became a focal point for fans' anger as despite millions being spent under manager Ronald Koeman they failed to spark

Morgan Schneiderlin and wife Camille

London: France midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin says his wife Camille helped him revive his career at Premier League side, Everton, after his popularity with the fans plumbed the depths last season. Schneiderlin, 28, who joined Everton from Manchester United in 2017 for a reported £20 million ($25.8 million), became a focal point for fans' anger as despite millions being spent under manager Ronald Koeman they failed to spark.

However, Schneiderlin — who had flourished under Koeman at his first English club, Southampton — told The Times on Monday that Camille gave him some sound advice after he was roundly booed by the Everton fans when he was sent on as a substitute against Crystal Palace in February this year.

"My wife is very supportive of me," Schneiderlin said. "You have to show them who you are. 'Maybe it was a time to look at myself in the mirror and say, 'Why? Why did this happen?', " she said.

