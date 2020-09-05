Morning school for son Laksshya keeps Tusshar Kapoor busy in lockdown

Actor and producer Tusshar Kapoor who is all excited for the release of his production venture Laxmmi Bomb has had a very busy first half of the year. While many of us sat at home quarantined, waiting endlessly for the lockdown to end, Tusshar who is a single parent to his 4-year-old son Laksshya has been busy with homeschooling. Tusshar keeps his fans abreast with posts on social media about the creative science experiments that he does with his son.

Talking about his busy mornings, which has been his schedule for over 3 months now, Tusshar shares, "My mornings are completely kept aside for Laksshya's school, which now happens at home over zoom. All the children login and can see the teacher on the screen. It's a 4-5 hour class every morning where you also get a break to have breakfast. The children are guided by the teacher to do experiments or activities and I sit with laksshya to ensure he follows the teacher's instructions and is involved in the activities. We also get assignments to be completed offline and submit by email the next day."

Tusshar Kapoor with son Laksshya Kapoor/picture courtesy: PR

Talking further about his life in the lockdown he adds, "well this has been a very busy phase for me. As along with managing my work over emails and calls, my entire day is spent with my son, attending school, finishing homework and then getting some playtime in the evening."

Tusshar welcomed Laksshya in 2016 via surrogacy, and the actor has time and again shared how his life has changed after this huge decision. Time and again we have seen Tusshar as a doting and a very involved father and looks like the lockdown has given the father-son duo even more quality time to spend together.

On the work front, the actor recently completed 19 years in Bollywood and even shared a post on Instagram, talking about his debut film Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai. He went on to do films like Khakee, Kya Kool Hain Kum, Dhol, Shootout At Lokhandwala, Shootout At Wadala, and of course, the Golmaal series.

