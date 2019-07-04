Mortal remains of Birla Group patriarch, BK Birla cremated in Kolkata

national

The mortal remains of BK Birla were consigned to flames on a traditional wooden pyre at the Keoratala crematorium in south Kolkata as members of the Birla family bid an emotional adieu to Birla Group patriarch

BK Birla. Pic/Twitter Nikkhhil Jethwa

Basant Kumar Birla who is also known as BK Birla passed away on Wednesday at the age of 98. The veteran industrialist who had been suffering from age-related ailments for a long time was cremated on Thursday in Kolkata. Members of the Birla family bid an emotional adieu to its Birla Group patriarch B K Birla as his last rites were performed in the city of Kolkata on the auspicious day of Rath Yatra.



People and well-wishers stand in a queue to pay their last tributes to Birla Group patriarch BK Birla during his funeral ceremony in Kolkata. All Pics/PTI

BK Birla's mortal remains were consigned to flames on a traditional wooden pyre at the Keoratala crematorium in south Kolkata. The last rites of the stalwart of the Indian Business Industry was attended by family, friends, and well-wishers. Earlier in the day, BK Birla's body was flown in from Mumbai and taken to his Birla Park residence in the city.



Eminent industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla and daughter Advaitesha Birla, during the funeral ceremony of his grandfather BK Birla in Kolkata. All Pics/PTI

BK Birla, who is fondly known as BK or BK Babu among his peers, breathed his last in Mumbai on Wednesday. He passed away at the age of 98. His body was kept in the lawns of the bungalow to allow people to pay their homage. Most of the family members of BK Birla were present in the traditional funeral attire for his last rites.

BK Birla's grandson Kumar Mangalam Birla, who had taken the industrialist to Mumbai due to his failing health, stayed close to his grandfather's body all along till it was taken away for cremation at 1.15 pm from Birla Park. The funeral was also attended by his two daughters Manjushree Khaitan and Jayshree Mohta, and other prominent Birla family members such as S K Birla, Shobhana and Bhartia and CK Birla.



Industrialist Harsh Neotia pays his last tribute to Birla Group patriarch BK Birla during his funeral ceremony in Kolkata. All Pics/PTI

Hundreds and thousands of people including friends, well-wishers, and employees of the Birla group and students of the institutes managed by the family thronged in large numbers to pay their respect at Birla Park.

Several city-based prominent industrialists also paid their condolences and visited the Birla residence once the news of his death was announced.



Industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla with his mother Rajashree Birla, BK Birla's daughters Jayshree Mohta and Manju Shree Khaitan are seen at the last rites of BK Birla. All Pics/PTI

BK Birla was considered as the grand old man of the old economy who could confound the best of McKinsey's. BK Birla's wife passed away before him in 2015. His only son Aditya Vikram Birla had died in 1995. He is survived by his daughters Manjushree Khaitan and Jayshree Mohta, who run Kesoram Industries and Jayshree Tea and Industries respectively.

