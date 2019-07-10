Mortal remains of ex-Goa minister Wilfred Mesquita consigned to flames

national

Representational image

Panaji: The last rites of Wilfred Mesquita, the former Goa minister were performed on Wednesday according to Hindu customs, as per his last wish, family sources stated. Wilfred Mesquita (70), who was a Christian by faith, passed away on Monday night at a hospital in Mumbai after a brief illness. His mortal remains were consigned to flames at a crematorium in Vasco area of South Goa district. "This was his last wish. He always wanted that his final rites be conducted as per the Hindu rituals," one of his family members said.

