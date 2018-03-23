Mortal remains of policeman killed in Kupwara encounter consigned to flames

A pall of gloom descended on the Kashmiri Pandits migrant camp here as the mortal remains of policeman Deepak Thusoo, killed in an encounter with militants in Kupwara, were consigned to flames with full state honours at Jagti



Representation pic

A pall of gloom descended on the Kashmiri Pandits migrant camp here as the mortal remains of policeman Deepak Thusoo, killed in an encounter with militants in Kupwara, were consigned to flames with full state honours at Jagti. People at the biggest camp for the migrants shouted "anti-Pakistan" and "long live Deepak" slogans.

He was among the five security personnel killed in the encounter yesterday at Kupawar in the Kashmir division. The gunbattle with militants had started on Tuesday. Several leaders from the BJP and the National Conference, and police officials attended the funeral, which was conducted with full state honours "We are proud of him. He has laid down his life for the nation", Congress Minority Cell chairman Hira Lal Hangloo said.

