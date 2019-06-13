Mortal remains of UP Bar Council chief cremated, family seeks CBI probe

national

Darwesh Yadav, who was the first woman president of the Bar Council was shot dead by Manish Sharma, her close associate

Representational Picture

On June 13, 2019, the mortal remains of Uttar Pradesh Bar Council President Darwesh Yadav, who was shot dead on Wednesday, were consigned to flames in her native Chandpur village in Etah district. Uttar Pradesh Minister Brijesh Pathak was among the thousands who turned up to pay tribute to the deceased. A large number of lawyers were also present on the occasion.

The mortal remains of #UttarPradesh Bar Council President #DarweshYadav, who was shot dead on June 12, were consigned to flames in her native #Chandpur village in #Etah district.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/VDTQP8VP4Z — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 13, 2019

Family members of Darwesh Yadav, meanwhile, demanded a CBI inquiry into the murder and alleged that Manish Sharma (who shot Darwesh Yadav) had embezzled funds which apparently led to her murder. Manish Sharma had shot himself after killing Darwesh Yadav and is admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram and is in a critical condition.

Also Read: BSP leader, nephew shot dead in Uttar Pradesh

Lawyers have also demanded security for the family of the slain Bar Council chief while the Bar Council of India has sought a compensation of Rs 50 lakhs for the family. Darwesh Yadav had been elected as Uttar Pradesh Bar Council president on Sunday and had attended her felicitation ceremony in the court on Wednesday.

Shortly after the felicitation ceremony, Yadav was sitting in a lawyer's chamber when Manish Sharma came in and shot her dead. He pumped three bullets into Darwesh Yadav's head and chest and then shot himself in the head, too. Following the incident, the state government has upgraded security arrangements in all courts.

Post the incident, the two were immediately rushed to Pushpanjli hospital, where doctors declared Darwesh dead. The body of Darwesh Yadav was then sent for post mortem, a police officer said. Darwesh Yadav was elected president of the Bar on June 9 at Prayagraj. She was the first woman president of the Bar Council.

Also Read: TMC leader shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Kolkata

Some eyewitnesses said the two had heated arguments in senior lawyer Arvind Mishra's chamber, when Manish Sharma lost his cool, pulled out his pistol and fired at Darwesh from point-blank range, reports IANS.

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates