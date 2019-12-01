Morvi Trophy boasts of small but classy field

The thunder of hooves finally arrives at the Mahalaxmi racecourse after a gap of seven months, and the credit goes to the race club's track maintenance team headed by Suhail Mohammed who braved many obstacles to get the race track in working condition.

The Morvi Trophy for three-year-old horses is the feature event of a small, six-race card in which only five juveniles are in the fray. But among them are two of the classiest horses in this part of the country—the Altaf Hussain—trained Sultan Suleiman & the Pesi Shroff-trained Alexi.

By and large, it is expected to be a duel between these two, though Storm Breaker from Malesh Narredu's yard, winner of three races from the last four starts, looks capable of running a big race on his day.

My first nomination goes to Alexi.

First race at 2.30 pm.

Selections:

Gateway Of India Plate (Class IV; 1200m)

En Sabah Nur 1, Seniority 2, Titanium 3.

Desert Lightning Plate (Class IV; 1600m)

Moriseiki 1, Nekhbet 2, Shae 3.

Sir Rahimtoola Chinoy Trophy (Class II; 1600m)

Tasawwur 1, Valegro 2, Truly Epic 3.

DMCC Centenary Trophy (Class III; 1400m)

Mirabilis 1, Golden Hind 2, Mozart 3.

Maharaja of Morvi Trophy (For 3y; 1400m)

Alexi 1, Sultan Suleiman 2, Storm Breaker 3.

Tiger Tops Plate (Class V; 1000m)

God's Decree 1, Multibagger 2, Grand Sinatra 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Moriseiki (2-1)

Upset: Gloriosus (3-1) & Sixth Emperor (6-9)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6

Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates