Morya all the way

ganesh-chaturthi

A run around Matunga and Kings Circle's famed mandals should make for a fitting end to Ganeshotsav

A Ganpati pandal outside Welingkar College, Matunga

Any activity that involves running is one that either induces excitement or becomes an event to run away from. To counter the vigorous intensity often associated with the term, the Bombay Running crew decided to rope in some fun in the spirit of the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations. The organisation, known for hosting runs around the city, often comes up with creative concepts — only last year they conducted the 10x10 challenge where runners had to run 10km at different locations for 10 consecutive days. This Saturday, the collective is all set to host a run around the Ganpati pandals in the Matunga-Kings Circle belt.



Deepak Oberoi

"We've been thinking of the concept since 2012, but we never executed it so it feels nice to organise it this year. We went route-mapping on Monday, and since Matunga has open pandals every 100 to 200 meters, this will be an easy 5km run," informs Deepak Oberoi, the co-founder of Bombay Running, while adding that at least 80 people are expected to participate in the event.



an earlier run organised by Bombay Running

Runners get to stop at every pandal for 30 seconds and click a photograph with the idol. In addition, four photographers will be accompanying the group. But that isn't all there is to the package — Oberoi reveals a surprise end awaiting the participants. "We're having 35 Pune-based dhol musicians who will be playing a one-hour set at the end along with an aarti ceremony. And everyone is welcome — you don't need to be a marathon runner to participate in our event."

On: September 22, 5.45 am onwards

At: Welingkar Institute of Management, Matunga.

Call: 9819300556

