Mos Railways Suresh Angadi succumbs to COVID-19 in AIIMS

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi succumbed to Covid-19 at New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Wednesday evening.

Shri #SureshAngadi was an exceptional Karyakarta,who worked hard to make the Party strong in #Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP & effective Minister,admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family & friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti: #PMModi pic.twitter.com/1uy0NSfhuI — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) September 23, 2020

The 65-year-old MP from Belagavi in Karnataka was admitted in the trauma centre of AIIMS for treatment of Coronavirus disease and was undergoing treatment under Dr. Neeraj Nischal, associate professor in the department of medicine.

Shocked to know the passing away of Shri #SureshAngadi, Union Minister of State of Railways. An amiable leader Shri Angadi worked tirelessly for the people of his constituency, Belagavi and #Karnataka: President #RamNathKovind (@rashtrapatibhvn)



Photo: IANS (File) pic.twitter.com/kDC29OySNM — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) September 23, 2020

Condoling the death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever