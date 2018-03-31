Moscow expels Western officials in spy poisoning row, gives UK one month to cut its diplomatic staff in Russia



Russia expelled Dutch diplomats and told Britain it had one month to reduce its diplomatic presence in the country, hitting back at EU countries after a coordinated campaign by the UK and its allies over a nerve agent attack on a former spy. Earlier in the day, Russia had summoned the ambassadors of a number of nations, including Britain, France, Germany and Canada, to inform them of retaliatory measures.

Dutch ambassador Renee Jones-Bos said she had been told two diplomats would be expelled. The Russian foreign ministry also gave Britain a month to cut its number of diplomatic staff in Russia to the same as Russia has in Britain. Moscow has already announced that it would expel 60 US diplomats and close Washington's consulate in Saint Petersburg after the expulsion of its own diplomats and the closure of one of its US consulates.

In all, more than 150 Russian diplomats have been ordered out of the US, EU members, NATO countries and other nations in a coordinated action against Moscow, which they accuse of being involved in the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in a nerve agent attack in Salisbury on March 4. The ambassadors had earlier been seen arriving at the Russian foreign ministry.

