Moscow mall fire kills one

Representational Picture

A fire at a shopping mall in Moscow killed one person on Wednesday before it was extinguished, the country's emergency service said. The fire broke out at the four-storey "Perseus for Children" shopping mall, TASS news agency cited an official from the Russian Emergency Ministry as saying. Three firefighters were injured in the blaze.

The blaze scorched 80 square metres area and about 600 people were evacuated from the burning mall that was opened in 2009 near the Semyonovskaya subway station.

The incident came after 64 people, including 41 children were killed in a deadly blaze at Winter Cherry commercial complex in Russia's industrial city of Kemerovo on March 25. Russian President Vladimir Putin had blamed the fire on "criminal negligence".

