Moscow mall fire kills one

Apr 04, 2018, 20:34 IST | IANS

The blaze scorched 80 square metres area and about 600 people were evacuated from the burning mall that was opened in 2009 near the Semyonovskaya subway station

FireRepresentational Picture

A fire at a shopping mall in Moscow killed one person on Wednesday before it was extinguished, the country's emergency service said. The fire broke out at the four-storey "Perseus for Children" shopping mall, TASS news agency cited an official from the Russian Emergency Ministry as saying. Three firefighters were injured in the blaze.

The blaze scorched 80 square metres area and about 600 people were evacuated from the burning mall that was opened in 2009 near the Semyonovskaya subway station.

The incident came after 64 people, including 41 children were killed in a deadly blaze at Winter Cherry commercial complex in Russia's industrial city of Kemerovo on March 25. Russian President Vladimir Putin had blamed the fire on "criminal negligence".

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

moscow
Go to top