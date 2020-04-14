Moscow Suka: Yo Yo Honey Singh drops a Punjabi-Russian language collaboration

After his last hit single Loca, Yo Yo Honey Singh has finally released his new song, Moscow Suka, which is a Punjabi-Russian language collaboration. Honey Singh had announced the song on April 12, 2020. Besides Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar has also rendered her voice to the song.

Check out the video of Moscow Suka below:

The Russian vocals of the song are sung by Ekaterina Sizova. Yo Yo took to social media and shared, "Droppin' this track on heavy public demand to make your lockdown days musical with its foot-tapping beats! #MoscowSuka out now."

Recently, in an interview with mid-day, Yo Yo Honey Singh spoke about getting offers for his biopic. He shared, "A lot of people have warmed up to me. There have been many calls from production houses that want to work with me to tell my story, and produce my biopic. I have had two proposals from international [production houses]. But, I'm not ready for that yet. I have a lot to achieve, and the rest of my story is left. I will make a film when that's complete."

