Most corrupt bookies are Indians: ICC

Earlier this week, legendary Sri Lankan Sanath Jayasuriya became the first high profile player from the island nation to be charged for violating ICC's anti-corruption code

Representational Image

The ICC has been carrying out investigations on deep rooted corruption in Sri Lankan cricket but amid that, its Anti Corruption Unit official Alex Marshall revealed an alarming fact: most of the bookies indulging in corrupt practices are Indians.

Even though Jayasuriya has not been charged with fixing, he has been found guilty of non co-operation with investigating authorities. Recently ICC's ACU shared information about active corruptors with England and Sri Lankan cricketers, currently involved in a limited overs series.

Asked if all active corruptors are local, ICC's General Manager ACU, Marshall, told ESPN Cricinfo: "In Sri Lanka it was both local and Indian corruptors. In most other parts of the world it is mostly corrupt Indian bookies."

