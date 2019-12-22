Most Stylish Banker nominee adds glamour to Lokmat Awards 2019

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

It is that time of the year where people are felicitated and awarded for the best work they have done in the entire year. The awards season has just begun and recently a show named ‘Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2019’ was held in Mumbai. The event was indeed a star-studded affair and was organised by Maharashtra’s Lokmat group. All the who’s who from Bollywood were present under the same roof including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Yami Gautam among others. Apart from the film fraternity, many big names from different fields were also present.

A lot of people from the finance and banking field also made their presence making the event a house full of influential personalities. Like every year, it is an annual event where awards are presented to the most fashionable and stylish icons from varied fields like fitness, banking, Bollywood, digital space and so on. Priyanka Khurana Goyal, one of the most popular names is the only person to get the title of Mrs Earth in 2016. The Mrs India winner who was nominated for ‘The Most Stylish Banker’ award made everyone’s heads turn as she made a stunning appearance in a Purple glittery gown adding a lot of glamour to the event.

Over the years, Priyanka has been associated with a lot of brands and events. She has made a perfect balance between her modelling assignments and other works. The fashionista was recently in the news when she joined hands with VPR Entertainment and was appointed as its brand ambassador. Not just this, she also closely works with a lot of social awareness campaigns on issues related to environment protection and cancer awareness. At the event, apart from the B-Town and finance field, many celebrities from the regional cinema were also present. Digital stars including Bhuvan Bam, Sejal Kumar and many other influencers also graced the awards night and the entire social media was filled with the pictures of the celebrities from the event.

