'Most Stylish Woman' Alia Bhatt prefers to be in track pants anytime

Ali Bhatt received the Most Stylish Woman honour at the inaugural GQ Style Awards 2018



Alia Bhatt at GQ Awards 2018

Alia Bhatt, who just wrapped up her Brahmastra shoot in Bulgaria and flew back to hometown, received the Most Stylish Woman honour at the inaugural GQ Style Awards. She is quite a trendsetter with her on-screen and off-screen appearances but says if she had her way she would be in casual and comfortable athletic wear all the time.

"It always feels great to receive something for being stylish but I take no credit for it because if I had my way, I'd be in my Lululemon track pants all my life. But thank you to my stylist and my team for making me look good," Alia said while receiving the award.

The actress, who turned 25 last month, said it is the first time that she was receiving an award "as a woman and not a girl". "Maybe because I have just celebrated my milestone 25th birthday. And it also feels great to win this award in an all-boys club. I say all-boys because they say 'A girl turns into a woman, but boys will always be boys'," she added.

Alia's upcoming film projects include "Raazi", "Gully Boy" and "Brahmastra".

-With inputs from agencies

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The inputs from agencies have been sourced from a third party syndicated feed. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text