Most-wanted underworld gangster Ravi Pujari arrested in Senegal

crime

Karnataka Police sources, on whose red corner notice request Ravi Pujari was allegedly held, said they were yet to confirm news

Gangster Ravi Pujari

News of gangster Ravi Pujari's arrest in the West African nation of Senegal was doing the rounds on Thursday. The arrest was apparently made on the red corner notice issued by the Central Government on the request of the Karnataka Police as Pujari has made several threatening calls to former Karnataka ministers Ramanath Rai, Abhay Chandra Jain and Haladi Srinivasa Shetty in 2015.

He has more than 50 cases of extortion against him in Karnataka and for allegedly calling top businessmen and threatening them. Sources in the Karnataka Police said, "We have some information of his arrest in a West African country, which is yet to be ascertained. We are in touch with the agencies concerned."

Till the time of going to press, top officers of the Mumbai Police and Crime Branch said they did not have any information of Ravi Pujari's arrest anywhere in the world. Pujari was once associated with gangster Chhota Rajan, who is currently under arrest after his extradition from Indonesia in 2015. He also worked with Dawood in the mid '90s. Pujari has dozens of extortion and supari murder cases against him across the country. He was in the limelight for a while for making extortion calls to top Bollywood celebrities.

Meanwhile, news websites in Senegal have put out news of the arrests. One news portal Libération stated: End of the run for Sulya Pujari. The hangman of Bollywood stars and one of the most wanted mafia bosses in India, was arrested in Dakar by the Interpol Central Bureau. This, with the support of the Criminal Investigations Division (DIC). He was in possession of a false passport in the name of Anthony Fernandez. The Indian authorities in Dakar will send a special flight for his repatriation. But in the meantime, Pujari was placed 'under extradition nut' at Rebeuss.

Also Read: Government officer gets extortion calls from 'Ravi Pujari' demanding Rs 5 crore

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates