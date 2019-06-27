Mother-daughter object molestation in Bihar, heads shaved

crime

Representational image

In a shocking incident, heads of a woman and her daughter were shaved by a group of men in Bihar's Vaishali allegedly after they protested a molestation attempt. Two men involved in the act have been arrested by police.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Bhagawanpur village of the district wherein five men barged into the duo's house when they were alone, and allegedly tried to molest them. The victims said that the men became furious and beat them up with sticks, dragged them outside the house and shaved off their heads in front of the whole village.

The men and the mother-daughter duo are from the same village.

The victims narrated their ordeal and said they were mercilessly beaten by the men leading to injuries.

"We have been beaten very badly. I have injuries all over my body and my daughter too has some injuries, " the woman said.

Detailing the incident, the girl said, "I was alone with my mother around 6:30 in the evening when five men from the neighbourhood forcefully entered the house and tried to molest me. When my mother and I protested, they started beating us with a stick and took us outside of the house."

A case has been registered at the Bhagwanpur Police Station and further investigation is underway.

"We have arrested two men till now and looking for the rest three accused in this case. The police are doing its best to give justice to the family and we assure the investigation will be completed soon," Sanjay Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Bhagwanpur Police station said.

A man named Khurshid, one out of the five, called a barber and shaved their heads, he added.

