Mother embarrassed after daughter gifts sex toy to friend in school

In a shocking incident, a mother was left shocked and surprised when she received a text from another parent complaining that her daughter had taken a sex toy into school. The woman identified as Kahla Maneely was left embarrassed when she received such a text from another parent.

According to Kahla, her five-year-old daughter had confused the sex toy, a vibrator for a toy and gifted it to her friend at school. Post which, her friend took the toy home and proudly showed it off to her parents. Her parents were left completely shocked when they realised that the object in their daughter's hand isn't a toy but a sex toy, reports Mirror Co UK.

After realising the innocent mistake of her daughter, Kalha took to social networking site Facebook and shared screengrabs of the hilarious text exchange with her daughter's friend's mother, and the messages are absolutely gold!

While sharing the post, Kalha wrote: Now that the initial mortified feeling is over I cannot stop laughing, I can't breathe...I CANNOT make this shit up if I tried...Someone come get this kid!

Interestingly, the conversation starts with the friend's mother saying: Hey...gave this to...on the bus today?. The mother even shared a picture of the vibrator which was laid out on a piece of kitchen towel. While sharing the post, Kahla mentioned that it took her a few minutes to realise what the object was but her heart sank when she realised her daughter's cute mistake.

"I didn't know what to do, I've never been that embarrassed in my whole life," Kahla wrote in her text. Kahla also said that her daughter must have mistaken the sex toy to be a ring. However, the other woman found humour and said, "She might have been in your stuff lol."



A screengrab of the hilarious conversations between the two mothers

Kahla also explained to the woman that the sex toy hadn't been used, explaining that she and her partner got it as a part of a set of four. During exchanging texts, the tow mothers also joked about the idea of her daughter wearing the vibrator as a ring but it's evident that the 5-year-old saw the toy as more of a friendship bracelet.

When questioned by her parents, Myla confessed of digging through her dad's bedside cabinet before leaving for school. The mother also said that when her daughter asked her as to what the stretchy thing was, Kahla asked her to daughter to mind her own business.

While the hilarious conversation between the two mothers left many with a hearty laugh, a number of mothers took to the comments section of the post to share their views. One mother wrote, "My son came out when he was two waving my dildo around like a sword." while another commented, "I like how she has it laying on a paper towel."

