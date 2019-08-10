Mother ill, Sourav Ganguly not to attend MCC meeting

cricket

"My mother is not well. We may have to take her somewhere else for treatment so I'm not attending the meeting," Ganguly said.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who is a member of the Marylebone Cricket Club World Cricket Committee, will skip its upcoming meeting at the Lord's on August 11-12. Ganguly said his mother is unwell.

The committee, headed by Mike Gatting, meets twice a year to discuss the prevalent issues facing the game.

Ganguly refused to comment on the BCCI's decision to come under the ambit of the National Anti-Doping Agency, which paves the way for it to become a National Sports Federation.

Recently, Sourav Ganguly expressed his disappointment at the conflict of interest notice issued to Rahul Dravid by the BCCI ethics officer. Saurav Ganguly said 'God help Indian cricket' on the issue and he was backed by Harbhajan Singh

The BCCI ethics officer, Justice (Retd) DK Jain, issued the notice to Rahul Dravid on conflict of interest allegations made by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association member Sanjay Gupta.

"New fashion in indian cricket .....conflict of interest ....Best way to remain in news ...god help indian cricket ......Dravid Gets Conflict of Interest Notice from BCCI Ethics Officer," Ganguly wrote on his twitter handle.

Supporting his former captain, Harbhajan tweeted, "Really ?? Don't know where it's heading to.. u can't get better person thn him for indian cricket. Sending notice to these legends is like insulting them.. cricket need their services for betterment.. yes god save Indian cricket."

Dravid has been given two weeks to reply on the allegations levelled against him.

According to Sanjay Gupta, Rahul Dravid is allegedly in a conflict of interest as he is the current National Cricket Academy (NCA) director and vice-president of India Cements Group, which owns Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings.

With inputs from PTI

