Mother India actress Kumkum passes away at 86; Naved Jafri pays tribute

Mother India actress Kumkum breathed her last on July 28 at the age of 86. The veteran actress was part of a number of yesteryear hit films like Mother India, CID, Kohinoor, Ujala, and Naya Daur, among others.

Late veteran actor Jagdeep's son, Naved Jafri, took to Twitter to pay respect to the actress. He wrote, "We have lost another gem. I have known her since I was a kid and she was family, a superb artist and a fantastic human being, innalillahe wa innailaihe raajeoon. Rest in peace kunkum aunty

We have lost another gem. I have known her since I was a kid and she was family, a superb artist and a fantastic human being, innalillahe wa innailaihe raajeoon. Rest in peace kunkum aunty ð #ripkumkum #kumkum pic.twitter.com/CT60alQbOC — Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) July 28, 2020

Johnny Walker's son, Nasirr Khan, took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note for Kumkum. Here's what he posted:

Kumkum also appeared in a number of popular songs from the time including songs like 'Yeh Bombay Hai Meri Jaan', 'Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar', and 'Madhuban Mein Radhika Nache Re'.

