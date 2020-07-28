Mother India actress Kumkum passes away at 86; Naved Jafri pays tribute
Veteran actress Kumkum, known for films like Mother India, Naya Daur, CID, among others, passed away on July 28 at the age of 86.
Mother India actress Kumkum breathed her last on July 28 at the age of 86. The veteran actress was part of a number of yesteryear hit films like Mother India, CID, Kohinoor, Ujala, and Naya Daur, among others.
Late veteran actor Jagdeep's son, Naved Jafri, took to Twitter to pay respect to the actress. He wrote, "We have lost another gem. I have known her since I was a kid and she was family, a superb artist and a fantastic human being, innalillahe wa innailaihe raajeoon. Rest in peace kunkum aunty
#ripkumkum #kumkum"
We have lost another gem. I have known her since I was a kid and she was family, a superb artist and a fantastic human being, innalillahe wa innailaihe raajeoon. Rest in peace kunkum aunty ð #ripkumkum #kumkum pic.twitter.com/CT60alQbOC— Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) July 28, 2020
Johnny Walker's son, Nasirr Khan, took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note for Kumkum. Here's what he posted:
View this post on Instagram
yesteryear's film actress KUMKUM aunty, passed away, she was 86. she did so many films; songs & dances where picturized on her. did so many movies opposite dad #johnnywalker 2 most famous 1's being #pyaasa & #cid she was the female in the immortal "ye hai bombay mer jaan" song with him. may Allah grant her Jannah. deepest condolences to the family. another gem gone... #ripkumkum Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Lillahi Raji'oun
Kumkum also appeared in a number of popular songs from the time including songs like 'Yeh Bombay Hai Meri Jaan', 'Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar', and 'Madhuban Mein Radhika Nache Re'.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe