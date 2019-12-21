Mother keeps 9-year-old daughter hungry for two days, thrashes her after petty dispute with husband

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A 12-year-old girl suffered because of a bitter relationship between a husband and wife after she repeatedly demanded to meet her father because she was allegedly kept empty stomach and thrashed by her mother for two days.

The incident came to light after the grandmother (52) of the girl lodged a First Information Report with Khadki police station against the girl’s mother and aunt. Both have been booked under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code comprising of Grievance hurt, intentional insult with intent to prevent breach of peace and act done by duo with common intention.

Speaking to mid-day, grandmother recalls, "My son and his wife always fight with each other and got married 14 years back. They have three children including two daughters of the age of 13 and 12 and a 9-year-old son. In case there is any petty dispute between the couple, she always leaves the house. This time, post-Diwali, she caught a fight on overfilling of water after which both had fight and she left the house with my second granddaughter who is very close to me."

She went on, "On Monday, last I went to meet her near her school where she spilt the beans and said that she has not been given any food, beaten and abused by her mother and her aunt for requesting them to meet her father. She was not ready to go back home and requested me if I could take her back home. I brought her home and also scolded my daughter-in-law for such a heinous act. She threatened to file a kidnapping and domestic violence case against me and I approached police before she could and filed the case so that police could teach her a lesson of misusing the law and also counsel her."

Head Constable Pravin Karale who is investigating the case said, "We are probing the case and post such case filed by her grandmother, both the women are on run."

