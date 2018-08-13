Search

Mother kills 3-month old son, before setting herself on fire

Aug 13, 2018, 18:47 IST | PTI

Thenmozhi immolated herself and the child by using kerosene in a room in her parent's house at Thookanaickken Palayam village this morning

Mother kills 3-month old son, before setting herself on fire
Representational Image

A 25-year old woman allegedly killed her three-month old baby boy by setting him on fire before committing self-immolation in the district on Monday, police said.

Thenmozhi immolated herself and the child by using kerosene in a room in her parent's house at Thookanaickken Palayam village this morning. Hearing cries, others in the house rushed and saw the two engulfed in flames. After dousing the flames, they rushed the woman and child to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

The motive for the woman taking the extreme step was under investigation, police said. She had been staying at her parent's house since giving birth to the boy.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

Crime Newsnational news

Worst Crime: Drunk man slams 3-year-old son against rickshaw!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK