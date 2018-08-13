Mother kills 3-month old son, before setting herself on fire

crime

Thenmozhi immolated herself and the child by using kerosene in a room in her parent's house at Thookanaickken Palayam village this morning

Representational Image

A 25-year old woman allegedly killed her three-month old baby boy by setting him on fire before committing self-immolation in the district on Monday, police said.

Thenmozhi immolated herself and the child by using kerosene in a room in her parent's house at Thookanaickken Palayam village this morning. Hearing cries, others in the house rushed and saw the two engulfed in flames. After dousing the flames, they rushed the woman and child to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

The motive for the woman taking the extreme step was under investigation, police said. She had been staying at her parent's house since giving birth to the boy.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates