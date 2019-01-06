Mother kills three children by throwing them into septic tank, frazzled by marital strife

Jan 06, 2019, 18:52 IST | mid-day online desk

The woman thereafter jumped into the septic tank but was spotted by a member of her family, who raised an alarm

Mother kills three children by throwing them into septic tank, frazzled by marital strife
Representational Image

In a shocking incident, a mother on Saturday killed her three children by throwing them into a septic tank frazzled by marital strife with her drunk husband. After throwing her children in the tank, she also attempted suicide by jumping in the same tank, however, was rescued by family members, said police.

The incident took place in a village under Bath police station area of Bhagalpur district. The woman hurled her two sons, aged one and four years, and her two-year-old daughter into the septic tank after being beaten up by her inebriated husband Friday night, the deputy superintendent of police (law and order) Nesar Ahmed said.

He said the woman thereafter jumped into the septic tank but was spotted by a member of her family, who raised an alarm. She was pulled out along with the bodies of the children, who had died of suffocation by the time.

An FIR was lodged against her husband who is absconding, the DSP said adding efforts are on to nab him.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

Crime Newsnational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Watch video: Massive fire guts chemical factory at Badlapur near Mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK