Mother kills three children by throwing them into septic tank, frazzled by marital strife

In a shocking incident, a mother on Saturday killed her three children by throwing them into a septic tank frazzled by marital strife with her drunk husband. After throwing her children in the tank, she also attempted suicide by jumping in the same tank, however, was rescued by family members, said police.

The incident took place in a village under Bath police station area of Bhagalpur district. The woman hurled her two sons, aged one and four years, and her two-year-old daughter into the septic tank after being beaten up by her inebriated husband Friday night, the deputy superintendent of police (law and order) Nesar Ahmed said.

He said the woman thereafter jumped into the septic tank but was spotted by a member of her family, who raised an alarm. She was pulled out along with the bodies of the children, who had died of suffocation by the time.

An FIR was lodged against her husband who is absconding, the DSP said adding efforts are on to nab him.

