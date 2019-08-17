Mother leopard finally reunites with baby cub in Nashik

mumbai

Forest Dept officials in Nashik successfully conclude fourth mission this year

Camera trap footage of the leopard sitting next to the cage that held her cub

The five-month-old leopard cub, which was rescued from a well in Niphad on Saturday, has finally been reunited with its mother, said the Forest Department officials in Nashik.

"I am happy that our attempt to reunite the leopard cub with its mother has been successful and the leopard took away the cub that was kept in the sugarcane field," Forest Range Officer Sanjay Bhandari told mid-day.

The Forest Department had left the cub in a cage in the fields and installed camera traps to track the mother leopard’s movement, on Tuesday evening. The officials were stationed nearby inside a vehicle for real-time monitoring of the wild cat’s movement.

"In the wee hours of Wednesday, the officials on site spotted a female leopard heading towards the cub that was resting under the round-shaped grille. Without wasting any time, they pulled the rope tied to the grille and the cub ran to its mother, which then took it away. This reunion could not have been possible without the support of our seniors and the team on the ground, Bhandari added.

mid-day had, on August 13, reported how the Nashik’s Forest Department officials were taking efforts to reunite the cub with its mother.

