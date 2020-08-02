Mother of 3 strangulated to death in Delhi, husband absconding

A 23-year-old woman, mother of three children, was strangulated to death allegedly by her husband in Outer North Delhi's Narela. The accused is absconding after the incident.



The police received a call at around 9 a.m. on Sunday that the woman has been murdered. After the police reached the spot at DDA Janta flat in Pocket 11 Narela they found strangulation marks on the woman's body. The forensic teams were called and the area secured for evidence collection.



According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday night.



"The couple went to meet the parents of the woman on the occasion for Eid at a nearby location on Saturday night. They left the children at their grandmother's house and returned home. The incident happened after that. Multiple teams have been formed in search of the absconding man," said a senior police officer.

