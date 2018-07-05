Mother of 7-year-old boy who was drugged, raped, killed hopes for justice

Mother of 7-year-old boy, who was drugged, raped and murdered, prays for justice as police register FIR a month after the crime

Over a month after a 7-year-old's body was found in an underground water tank in Dombivli, the medical and viscera reports have confirmed that he was drugged, forced to drink alcohol, and then sodomised. While devastating for his mother, this news means that her deceased son will finally receive justice, as the Manpada police have now registered a kidnapping and murder and sexual abuse case.

"He was missing for an entire day before the police found his body in the underground tank. I told the police that he would never go that side while playing, as it was a construction site and the noise bothered him. Someone killed my son, but the police had only registered an accidental death report.

"For two weeks, we have been asking for the medical reports, but they didn't even bother to share the information with us. We found out through reporters. Now, we finally know the truth," she said.

'Wish I had scolded him'

The boy went missing on May 24, while he was playing near his home. His mother last saw him around 12.45 pm, when she called him to lunch. "He told me 'Mummy, please 10 more minutes. I am not feeling hungry, I will come later.' I forced him to drink a glass of water because he had been playing since morning. I didn't know that was the last time I would ever see him. I wish I had scolded him and told him to return home immediately," said the mother.

She recalled, "After 10 minutes, I went back to call him, but he had disappeared. I checked with almost 60 families who live here, but no one had seen him. By 3 pm, we informed the police and the next day, we found his body. He was our only child."

Forensic reports say

Suresh Raut, inspector at Manpada police station, said, "Our team, along with the fire brigade and civic officials, looked for the boy late into the night. We searched the streets, drains and other areas, but only found his body the next day in the water tank. We have the autopsy report from JJ hospital and the viscera analysis report, which state that the cause of death was asphyxia due to drowning, and Alprazolam (sedative) and ethyl alcohol poisoning, with associated anal tears and subarachnoid haemorrhage (head injury; unnatural)."

The cops registered an FIR under Sections 363, 377, 304(2), 302, 201 of the IPC, along with Sections 4,7,8 of the POCSO Act.

