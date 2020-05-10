Mother's Day 2020: Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to mothers leading fight against COVID-19

On the occasion of Mother's Day, world-renowned Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art sculpture and dedicated it to all mother's on the special day. Sudarsan created a beautiful sand art which he dedicated to mothers, especially those who are leading India's fight against the coronavirus epidemic.

Salute to all Mothers in our society working day and night to fight against #COVID19 . My SandArt at Puri beach on #MothersDay with the message “Maa Tujhe salaam”. pic.twitter.com/sDh5ai7FnR — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) May 10, 2020

Sharing the beautiful sand art picture with his 600 thousand followers, Sudarsan wrote: Salute to all Mothers in our society working day and night to fight against #COVID19 . My sand art at Puri beach on #MothersDay with the message "Maa Tujhe salaam".

Lovely message from @sudarsansand, always a source of inspiration.



We each owe our mothers a debt of gratitude words can never adequately express.



Remembering mine today & hoping our sons will find their own ways to express their appreciation to @vfleming71 #HappyMothersDay https://t.co/2MAuVAlQth — Dr Andrew Fleming (@Andrew007Uk) May 10, 2020

The amazing sand art by Sudarsan features mothers who are working as doctors, nurses, policewoman, municipal workers among others. The sand art also shows the important message of today's women and mother's being multi-taskers.

Since being shared online, the post has garnered nearly 6,000 likes and about 1,000 retweets with hundreds of netizens showering praise for the artists and his amazing art work. One user wrote, "A great initiative towards the nation .... It's really overwhelming," while another commented, "Lovely message on Mother's day."

A third user said, "Salute to Mr. Sudarshan for such an amazing creation," while a fourth user stated, "What a beautiful message !!!!" The Padma Shri Awardee also shared a picture with his mother and captioned it, "Happy Mothers Day."

Here's how netizens reacted to Sudarsan's artwork:

A great initiative towards the nation .... It's really overwhelming — Diptimaya Panda (@PandaDiptimaya) May 10, 2020

Salute to Mr. Sudarshan for such an amazing creation. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Bishnu Prasad Mishra (@bishnumishra) May 10, 2020

