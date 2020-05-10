Mother's Day 2020: Tweeple celebrate mother's day with pictures and quotes amid lockdown

Every year, mother's day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May and this year was no different. Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, people across the globe celebrated mother's day by taking to Twitter and sharing amazing pictures and heartfelt quotes for their mothers.

With #HappyMothersDay trending on Twitter, people took to the micro-blogging site and wished their mothers on the special day, "I realized when you look at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know," wrote a Twitter user quoting Mitch Albom. "Our mothers are our heroes," said another user while expressing his feelings.

#HappyMothersDay



This world is so cruel Mother gives her whole life to their childs and they give only one day for their mother.

Any day doesn't seems like day without Mother.âÂ¤ï¸Â pic.twitter.com/GoAapKfZgV — Suspense (@suspenseonly) May 10, 2020

A Twitter user also shared this amazing pictures of a mother feeding her child and said that any day doesn't seems like day without Mother.

Here's how netizens are celebrating mother's day:

Happy Mother’s Day Ma. You are my baby and I am yours. Forever ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/feDHb5OuHz — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) May 10, 2020

Singer Shreya Ghoshal shared this beautiful video featuring pictures of her mother and wrote: Happy Mother’s Day Ma. You are my baby and I am yours. Forever!

Mother is the heartbeat in the home and without her, there seems to be no heartbeat. #HappyMothersDay — Bonsoul ®ï¸ÂÂ (@bonsoul_ke) May 10, 2020

Twitter user Bonsoul said that a mother is the heartbeat in the home and without her, there seems to be no heartbeat.

Twitter user Bedabrat Deka said that a mother's love is beyond imagination.

"A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take".

ðÂÂÂI love you my momðÂÂÂ #HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/yqHmN5cwgr — Gaurav Pandey (@chunkeygaurav) May 10, 2020

Mothers always give divine blessings to their children.ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼



On this #MothersDay I wish good health to all the Mothers. Let us all respect the strength of motherhood and celebrate it at home by spending time with our Mothers. pic.twitter.com/A32IiqCL24 — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) May 10, 2020

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi shared this beautiful picture where he can be seen taking the blessings of his mother as he extended wishes to all the other mothers.

Actor Anupam Kher also shared a throwback picture with his mother and said that no word is smaller than a mother.

So, how are you wishing your mom this #Mother'sDay?

