Mother's Day 2020: Tweeple celebrate mother's day with pictures and quotes amid lockdown

Updated: May 10, 2020, 17:44 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi shared a beautiful picture where he can be seen taking the blessings of his mother as he extended wishes to all the other mothers on the occasion of mother's day

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi with his mother. Picture/Twitter Pralhad Joshi
Every year, mother's day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May and this year was no different. Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, people across the globe celebrated mother's day by taking to Twitter and sharing amazing pictures and heartfelt quotes for their mothers.

With #HappyMothersDay trending on Twitter, people took to the micro-blogging site and wished their mothers on the special day, "I realized when you look at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know," wrote a Twitter user quoting Mitch Albom. "Our mothers are our heroes," said another user while expressing his feelings.

A Twitter user also shared this amazing pictures of a mother feeding her child and said that any day doesn't seems like day without Mother.

Here's how netizens are celebrating mother's day:

Singer Shreya Ghoshal shared this beautiful video featuring pictures of her mother and wrote: Happy Mother’s Day Ma. You are my baby and I am yours. Forever!

Twitter user Bonsoul said that a mother is the heartbeat in the home and without her, there seems to be no heartbeat.

Twitter user Bedabrat Deka said that a mother's love is beyond imagination.

Actor Anupam Kher also shared a throwback picture with his mother and said that no word is smaller than a mother.

So, how are you wishing your mom this #Mother'sDay?

