Mother tells kids to not look at her while kissing lover

This image has been used for representational purposes only. (Illustration credits: Uday Mohite)

Bengaluru: An Ankola court ruled in the favour of a man after his children complained that their mother had a relationship with a driver and had behaved inappropriately in front of them.

The teenagers said they did not want to live with their mother, as they feared for their future and lives, a Times of India report read.

A division bench of justices PB Bajanthri and Nataraj Rangaswamy said evidence by the girl and her brother pieced together showed that the woman was cruel and responsible for spoiling her marital life.

The court dismissed the appeal filed by the woman challenging the dissolution of her marriage.

In October 11, 2013, the court ruled in her husband's favour. The woman then challenged the order, but the high court dismissed her plea, citing the children's evidence.

The children had said their mother would take them to an ice-cream parlour along with her lover, make them sit around 15 feet away and ask them to not look. They alleged that the woman and her lover would hug and kiss in front of them.

The report said that children's parents got married in December 1993. The man claimed that his wife insisted they live in her parents' house and refused to stay with him till then. They then moved into a rented house at Kumta.

The man alleged that one day his wife poured kerosene on him, while he was asleep and he had a narrow escape. They then shifted to another village. He said his wife bought a phone in 2005 and would talk for hours. When he questioned her, she said she was talking to her nieces and nephews.

On October 6, 2007, the man happened to read a message on her phone which read, "Goodnight darling, I love U."

When he again confronted her, the woman lost her temper. The man later learned about her lover from his kids.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates