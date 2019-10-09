Mother uses hilarious trick to keep children in one place; Internet laughs

A lot of parents and new parents get very wangled with the noise that their kids make. It's not an easy task to keep children put in one place and they keep trying new techniques every day. A trick which was used by a mother on her children is winning the netizens.

The mother shared a picture of the two children lying on the floor and wrote, “Looking for a way to keep your kids still... buy them glow in the dark pjs, Tell them they have to lie really still under the light to ‘charge’ them."

She further added, "I’m not even sorry."

Many users were surprised and couldn't stop appreciating the woman. While one said, “Devious, but absolutely BRILLIANT!” says a Facebook user. “One of the best mom hacks ever! Will be doing this soon!” says another. “Creativity at its best!” says a third.

The post has garnered over 222k likes and 71k comments along with 133k shares.

