Motherhood has changed Cheryl Tweedy

hollywood

Cheryl Tweedy is a "different" person since becoming a mother to her 20-month son Bear, whose father is Cheryl's former beau and singer Liam Payne.

Singer Cheryl Tweedy is a "different" person since becoming a mother to her 20-month son Bear, whose father is Cheryl's former beau and singer Liam Payne. "Being a teenager is disgusting. I'd never want to be in my 20s again. My life since the baby, and my life prior to the baby ... they are two different people, in the best possible way," Tweedy told theguardian.com.

She also said that she will never share information about her son on social media. She said: "I'm not going to take his childhood away from him and expose him like that. It's not my decision to make. And there's trolls everywhere. For someone to make time to go on my page and write something sh***y, they've got to have a pretty sad life. At the end of the day, I think trolls are just confused fans."

