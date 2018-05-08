Mothers' Day 2018: Five mobile apps for busy moms

We take you through 5 Apps that you can install in your busy bee momâs phone and present her the precious gift of âtimeâ

A mother's love is everlasting and selfless. We all know how our moms are always occupied with household chores or in ensuring harmony at home. For both a homemaker and a working mother, it is difficult to keep a balance between professional and personal life We take you through 5 Apps that you can install in your busy bee mom’s phone and present her the precious gift of ‘time’.

Urban Clap

Celebrate this Mother's day and make your mother feel special by gifting her with special services through UrbanClap. Services like Salon at home, Makeup Artist at home, Beauticians, Dieticians etc can help you make her day really very special. Apart from this if your mother is a fitness freak or a music and dance lover than you can surprise her with other services like Yoga Instructor at home as well as a Guitar & Keyboard Instructor at home or Zumba, Salsa dance classes etc services that too at your step just a tap away from your smartphone.

Next Education

Self-learning solutions are potent tools to empower them with all the requisites for managing their children’s learning. Next Education provides learning process that does not require any direct supervision. It allows learners to devise their own rhythm and time of study. They can supplement their classroom education with self-learning courses to augment their learning effectively. LearnNext offers self-learning platform for students uses the most advanced self-learning solution for classes 6-12. Students can set their timetables, watch videos, participate in various discussions on these platforms, give tests and use gamification for learning.

FITPASS

FITPASS is an app-based fitness and lifestyle brand that is committed to making fitness affordable, accessible and fun through technology, data and intelligence. A full stack 360-degree fitness and lifestyle solution, FITPASS is single handedly transforming the Indian fitness industry and creating marketplace efficiencies. The company uses deep-tech and personalized data driven solutions to allow users to efficiently manage their fitness needs in today’s day and age, while creating recurring and sustainable long-term value for all its ecosystem partners. FITPASS is everything you need to get fit & stay fit.

JobsForHer

Make her sign up on JobsForHer, a portal which seamlessly enables women on a professional break to restart their careers. JobsForHer facilitates various job opportunities to women who were on sabbatical by helping them reconnect with their career. Help your mom choose jobs – whether full-time, part-time, or work from home – as per her convenience. Having realized her potential as a mother, isn’t it only fitting that your mother also gets to fully explore the professional opportunities that she so deserves?

DocsApp

Gift your Mom an on-demand medical assistance and access to quality medical consultation through DocsApp, a chat-based healthcare platform which connects patients to specialist doctors in less than 30 minutes across India. Your mom no longer needs to step out of the house and wait for long hours for an appointment with the doctor. Through DocsApp, she can get medical assistance on chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiac ailments, and arthritis, as well as avail specialty consultation on dermatology, gynecology, sexology, pediatrics, general medicine, psychiatry, and weight management, from the comfort of her home.

