Mother's Day 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor celebrate with heartfelt posts
Given the world celebrates Mother's Day today, Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor took to their social media accounts to wish their mothers in the most adorable way possible!
Celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Babu, Sudheer Babu, and Yami Gautam among many others shared photographs with their "beautiful" mothers and expressed gratitude on the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday.
Here is what some of the celebrities have to say on the occasion:
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan paid a tribute to all mothers in a clip and wrote: "Every day is Mother's Day..to the most beautiful Mother in the World .. my Amma ji." (sic)
T 3527 - Every day is Mother’s Day..to the most beautiful Mother in the World .. my Amma ji pic.twitter.com/zAV3RE6SX6— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 9, 2020
Salman Khan shared the teaser of his song 'Tere Bina' and wrote: "'Tere bina'... wishing all mothers a v happy Mother's Day." (sic)
Janhvi Kapoor shared a childhood picture with her mother Sridevi and was all heart:
Kiara Advani surprised her mom with a delicious breakfast by cooking some pancakes for her. This mother's day, gorgeous Kiara Advani gave her a mother s sweet surprise by making delicious pancakes for her. The diva took to her Instagram to upload a cute picture of her with her beloved mother and with the appetizing meal. Since the entire nation is observing a lockdown and in such a situation one really can't do anything grand for their mothers but we all know it never takes something pompous to make mothers happy, it's our little efforts that make them happy and therefore Kiara took over the kitchen this morning and woke up before her mother to surprise her with some mouth-watering pancakes for breakfast.
Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone also did the same and their posts for their mothers could melt your hearts. Take a look:
For your unconditional love, for always putting our priorities before your own, for holding us together...every step of the way!And last but not the least, for showing us how to be ridiculously meticulous! We love you! #happymothersday
Akshay Kumar shared a picture with his mother and wrote- "Even in this day and age, you’re the only one whose one hand on my head can comfort me in troubled times because I know there’s nothing I can’t do with your blessings maa." (sic)
Priyanka Chopra: "Happy Mother's Day to all the maternal figures around the world. Today, we celebrate you. Love you, Mom. @madhuchopra @DeniseJonas."
Sanjay Dutt: "Happy Mother's Day."
Anushka Sharma: "Love you maa."
Yami Gautam: "To the most beautiful relation ever created...my mumma #happymothersday."
To the most beautiful relation ever created...my mummaâÂ¤ï¸Â #happymothersdayâÂ¤ï¸Â
Ananya Pandey: "It's clear where I get my crazy from happy Mama's day to my Mama and all the beautiful mama's out there #HappyMothersDay".
Neha Dhupia: "Not a single off day, not a moment when you have not been amazing, not a single problem when you have not come out shining, not a single dish that u cooked that has not been delicious, not a single time when u have not been there for me, not a single beat of my
that was nt for u #happymothersday."
#happymothersday MA ... not a single off day , not a moment when you have nt been amazing, not a single problem when you have nt come out shining, not a single dish that you cooked that has nt been delicious , not a single time when you have nt been there for me, not a single beat of my heart that was nt for you ... I love you so much ma
Yo Yo Honey Singh: "My Mom my world, happy mother's day to all the mothers #HappyMothersDay."
Anupam Kher: "Tell a word smaller than 'Maa' and somebody bigger than 'maa'".
#DulariRocks
Arjun Rampal: "She is the most beautiful soul. She is my Mom. Happy Mother's Day to all you mothers out there. Thank you for just being you. #happymothersday".
R. Madhavan: "Happy Mother's Day to the most dynamic women I have ever known.A Brave trendsetter who is responsible for the crazy respect and reverence I have for women. Love you Aamma..."
Happy Mother’s Day to the mothers who mean the world to me. âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ
Mahesh Babu: "To the two guiding lights in my life... and to all the phenomenal mothers out there, Happy mother's day !! Shine on bright"
Ankita Lokhande: "Happy Mother's Day. maa jaisa na koi hai aur na koi hoga."
#Aai #mamma #mummy #mother #massi This video is dedicated to all the super women of my house whom I call mamma , massi and maa Ajji thanku for all the love and pampering I m so greatful to have such family I love u promise to never let u down my dear mothers Once again happy Mother's Day to all the mothers Maa jaisa koi nahi hai aur na ho sakta hai
Urvashi Rautela: "She is a true definition of perfect Indian women and everything I've learned about life is from her. I feel really happy and blessed to be Meera Rautela's daughter."
