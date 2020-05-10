Mother's Day 2020: Mumbai Police's humble tribute to mother's will leave you emotional

With people across the world celebrating mother's day, the Mumbai Police too jumped the bandwagon and took to social networking sites to celebrate the special day in their own unique way. Sharing a beautiful video with their over 100 thousand followers on Instagram, Mumbai Police wished all the mothers with a heartwarming video callled, "My Aai Strongest."

"Ever thought, who is the frontline warrior of our frontline warriors?", reads the opening line of the heartening video shared by Mumbai Police. The 1-minute 57 seconds clip video goes on to ask users, "Who is braver than them all?" The video then goes on the answer that the mothers of the cops are the true frontline warriors.

The heartening video also reveals details of the conversation that the mothers have when their children go to work amid the COVID-19 pandemic, to do their duty. Calling the mothers of the cops brave, the video refers to them as mother, aai and maa.

The inspiring video says that while cops look after the safety of the city, their mothers look after the home in their absence. The small video clip also features snippets of police officers speaking about their mothers who urged them to keep themselves and the city safe. The video concludes with police personnel saying, "“I am brave, because my mom is brave."

While sharing the video with Mumbaikars, Mumbai Police captioned it, "My Aai Strongest. We are strong because our mothers are strong." The heartwarming video, which has left netizens teary-eyed has garnered over 22,000 views with hundreds of Instagram users lauding the Mumbai Police for the inspiring video.

One user said, "Happy Mothers day to every Strongest Mother of every police officer!" while another user commented, "Thank you Mumbai police. We are safe because you are taking care of us. God Bless all of you." A third user wrote, "Long live the brave heart mothers and their brave heart children," while a fourth user stated, "Superb!!! Salute to our warriors!"

This Mother’s Day, we bow down to all the mothers who tend to their duties with the same care and concern that they have for their child. #MothersDay #HappyMothersDay2020 pic.twitter.com/gFGDD2EmHm — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) May 10, 2020

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Police commissioner Parambir Singh also paid tributes to all the mothers with a heartening picture of a woman police personnel playing with a child. While extending the wishes on the eve of mother's day, he wrote: We bow down to all the mothers who tend to their duties with the same care and concern that they have for their child

What do you think of this video shared by Mumbai Police?

