Mother's Day exclusive: Sunny Leone shares her birthday plan and life post motherhood

In an exclusive interview with Sunny, she shares her birthday plan, and many other interesting things with mid-day online



Sunny Leone with husband Daniel Weber and three children, Nisha, and twins Noah and Asher

Sunny Leone has proved that she has more to herself. The mother of three children shares her own birthday on the beautiful ocassion of Mother's day. mid-day online exclusively got in touch with Sunny to ask her about her birthday wish, life post parenthood, her biopic and so on…

Excerpts from the interview:

What do you wish for on this birthday?

Like every year, I don't wish for much other than the day to pass. I know this us not the answer you are looking for but I'm not the type of person who is into birthdays. The only thing I always wish for my family is to be happy and healthy. There are only two people in my life that I expect a happy birthday wish from. They are - my brother and my husband, Daniel Weber. But I do appreciate all the love I get from my fans because it's usually very genuine and so sweet.

Can we say this might be your best birthday, now that your family is complete?

Yes, that is very true. So, it will be the best birthday ever to be with my family on my birthday and Mother's Day together.

Is there any particular ritual you follow on your birthday?

No rituals.

What is your idea of celebrating an ideal birthday?

A nice dinner and maybe do an activity. Last year Daniel planned a surprise party with all our friends at a bowling ally, it was awesome.

Any special plans this year?

I will be on a plane with my whole family heading back to Mumbai.

A birthday gift you've received, which is very close to your heart?

An emerald pendant that Daniel made for me was very special.

Now that you are a mother yourself, what are the qualities or lessons that you'd like to impart to your children?

I just want them to be good human beings and have compassion for others always.

Has life changed after embracing motherhood or it's the same or maybe have you evolved as a person?

Life has definitely changed but I am the same person, who is just able to spread more love to my family.

How has motherhood shaped or re-shaped your life?

Well, I like to assume I'm pretty good at time management and multi-tasking now (laughs).

How are you and Daniel as a couple adjusting to the new phase in your life?

It's definitely a phase that we have never been in and we are adjusting like probably most couples do, with a lot of patience.

It's a coincidence that your birthday falls on mother's day, so how does it feel?

It feels pretty cool.

A message that you would want to give out to all the mothers and the mothers-to-be?

As long as you are calm and collected, you can get through almost everything. Just stay calm and figure out the steps to achieve what's needed and not panic.

How was it reliving those moments while shooting for your biopic? Tell us about your experience.

It is the hardest time of my life and my heart breaks almost every day. I question myself why all the time, and then Aditya Datt (my director) shows me a clip of a scene, and then I see how beautifully he has made it. Then I remember that I am in good hands. He is the only one who could have shot this story. Everyone else would have butchered it for their own satisfaction of cinematography.

Also Read: Sunny Leone Introduces Her Younger Version In Biopic - Rysa Saujani

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates