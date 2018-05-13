Mother's Day: Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor speak about 'My Other Mother'

This mother's day, actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor talk about their sisters, who are no less than mothers to them



Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor

This Mother's Day, Romedy Now will celebrate the spirit of motherhood with its digital campaign – 'My Other Mother'. The campaign kickstarting 12th May invites viewers to share their stories and celebrate the spirit of this special person in their lives.

Motherhood transcends biological boundaries and motherly love is an emotion that goes beyond one person or relationship. From women who raise their siblings like their very own children to the friends who care for you like a mother. Speaking about their 'My Other Mother', actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor reveal about the person, who is the other mother in their lives.



Kareena Kapoor says, "I am very lucky to be very close to my sister Karisma Kapoor, who has always been there for me. She is somebody whom I consider as my second mother, someone I could share everything with."

Sonam Kapoor says, "It's my sister Rhea as she is amazing. She can just yell at me like my mom does even though she is my younger sister. She is an incredible influence in my life."

The 32-year-old Kareena Kapoor is a mother of one-year-old Taimur Ali Khan, who is an internet sensation and paparazzi favourite.

