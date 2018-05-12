Mother's Day special: Shilpa Shetty shares video with son Viaan, digs into childhood memories

Onlookers at the suburban hotel where the duo shot for the episode say the little boy was so excited to be filming with his mother that he even called the clap before slipping into the frame



Viaan and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in a still from the video

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's fans will tell you how they swear by the secret recipes she doles out on her cooking show, The Art Of Loving Food. The actor served up some nostalgia in her latest episode — in keeping with the theme of Mother's Day, Shetty recreated her mother Sunanda's recipe of fresh fruit lollies. Not just that, the episode, which released on Thursday, sees her son Viaan sharing kitchen duties with her.

Shetty tells mid-day, "This is a special episode as it's for Mother's Day. Since it's summer, we decided to make fresh fruit lollies — something that my mother would prepare during my childhood. Viaan is a keen learner and makes these at home with me. So we decided to share the recipe with everyone."

Onlookers at the suburban hotel where the duo shot for the episode say the little boy was so excited to be filming with his mother that he even called the clap before slipping into the frame. Talking about shooting with her son, 5, for the first time, Shetty says, "Viaan had a great time as he loves to cook. That's our favourite pass-time. I'm amazed at how enjoyable he finds it to be in front of the camera."

