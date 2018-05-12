Mother's Day: Take quick guide to making it an extra special one

Haven't planned how to celebrate Mother's Day yet? Here's our quick guide to making it an extra special one

Enjoy a high-tea experience

12 PM: Spoil your mother silly with delicious food, desserts and drinks. Grandmama's Cafe has got for you a perfect high-tea experience, which begins with quick 20 minute-interactive workshop on a cold brew, followed by tea tasting and select salon services. The tea tasting can be paired with a range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. All mother's will also get a special goodie bag.

WHERE: Grandmama's Cafe,

Kamala Mills, Lower Parel

PRICE: Rs 600

TO BOOK: eventshigh.com

Attend a painting party

12 PM — 3 PM: Here's your chance to paint a gift for your mommy. Paintology is organising a special painting party, where a child and mother will paint on a 10"x12" canvas and complete the painting to make it one. They will get two different canvases, which when joined together will become a whole. No prior painting experience is needed.

WHERE: Tea Villa Cafe, Sector 19D, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

ENTRY: Rs 1,750

TO BOOK: eventshigh.com

Go brunching

12 PM - 4.30 PM: Take your mum out for a special Mother's Day Brunch. The delicious, a la carte meal will feature freshly baked breads like foccacia, croissants, brown breads, lavash and freshly tossed salads. If she's craving junk, there's a range of margherita and mediterranean pizzas. What's more? The lovely mommies also get a glass of complimentary wine.

WHERE: British Brewing Company, Level 4 & Level 5, Palladium, High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel

PRICE: Rs 1,200 per person

CALL: 65656121

Binge watch comedy

10 AM onwards: If you plan to just relax and chill with your mum at home, tune in to Comedy Central, which has curated a laugher-inducing family special. Apart from the usual dose of 2 Broke Girls, Friends and Brooklyn Nine-Nine that will be telecast through the day on TV, you will also get to enjoy Season 1 of a hilarious comedy sitcom Great News.

WHERE: Comedy Central channel

Indulge her with a spa treatment

8 AM — 4 AM: For those who feel their mum deserves some pampering, gift her a refreshing spa therapy at a Balinese spa pop-up. The menu includes the traditional Balinese massage, the centuries-old Balinese boreh body wrap, the Uyah body scrub and Kananga hair creme bath.

WHERE: JW Marriott, IA Project Road, Andheri East

PRICE: Rs 2,950 – Rs 7,250

FOR RESERVATION: 28538791

A date with Manto

7 PM: Catch an Urdu session with the mother. Artistes Sadiya Siddiqui and Asad Hussain will present writings in different forms — letters, poetry, satire and newspaper articles. The evening will begin with a selection of letters written by Mirza Ghalib. For the second session, the artists will read out letters by Saadat Hasan Manto.

WHERE: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No 76, Versova, Andheri West

ENTRY: Rs 50

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Adopt a cat

11.30 AM - 10 PM: For mothers, who love cats, Cat Cafe Studio is hosting Moms 'n' Meows event. There will be a comedy night, a gift market, live music, art exhibition, and an adoption camp. Everything purchased during the event will be used to support the rescue cats and other NGOs present.

WHERE: Cat Cafe Studio, 63, Harminder Singh Road, Aram Nagar, Versova, Andheri West

CALL: 65188883

