Mother's Day: Vignesh Shivan's post calling Nayanthara the mother of his future children amazes fans!

Mother's Day 2020 has got to be the most fun and fantastic Mother's Day in years! We'll tell you why. We all knew that everyone from the entertainment industry will take to their social media accounts to wish their mothers with pictures, videos, latest photos and throwback pictures, everything. But there was a certain individual that nearly stole the show with his post and caption.

We are talking about Vignesh Shivan and the person that he has wished on Mother's Day is, surprise surprise, his beau and South Superstar, Nayanthara. He wished his mother as well with a fantastic TikTok video that cannot be missed. We are really impressed by his skills and imagination.

Have a look at that video right here first:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial) onMay 10, 2020 at 7:01am PDT

And now coming to the main point of discussion, his post for his love Nayanthara. Taking to his Instagram account, he shared an adorable picture of the actress holding a baby and called her the mother of his future children. Don't believe us? Have a look right here:

Given such an amazing caption, the comments section had to be as amazing. One user wrote- "That's Really Lovely." (sic) Another user wrote- "Omg im waiting." (sic) And another one stated- "Aww this is the best caption I have read today." (sic)

That's not all, Shivan even wished Nayanthara's mother on Mother's Day and this post wasn't less than adorable and amazing. Take a look right here:

The duo is one of the most loved couples on Instagram and we would love to see more pictures of their crackling chemistry on social media!

