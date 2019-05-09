Mothers go marsupial

things-to-do

Spend mother's day with your tiny tot in a memorable way at this fun Kanga-training workshop

Kangathon, a workshop for new mothers is a fun way of spending Mother's day bonding with the child while learning and working on healthy exercises that help the post-maternity body regain its original shape.

Welcoming mothers with kids between the age of two months and four years, the session indulges them in various activities including walking, a flash mob with basic dancing and other exercises that can be done with the baby. The event provides the necessary gear including a T-shirt and a baby-carrier.

"A mother's bulging tummy post delivery, for example, is a result of a tear in the abdominal muscles. Exercises like crunches might actually worsen the problem," says Pooja Jambotkar, trainer and country leader for India at Kanga training. The international organization brings scientifically proven exercises approved by gynecologists and pediatricians, and trains women in about 35 countries."We take care of mothers by helping them work on their core, while paying attention to common issues like pain in the back and knees," adds Jambotkar.

ON May 12, 5.30 pm to 7 pm AT The Park Club, Shivaji Park, Dadar West.

CALL 9930635293

COST Rs 250





Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates