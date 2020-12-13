Mumbai rapper creates album to demand respect for trans people

Yeda Anna sings about how the life of a rapper is not exactly what people imagine it to be

Mumbai-based rapper Yeda Anna has a sense of humour. Especially about his name (which is originally Onkar Pujari), and his album name, Yeda Kaun? "I hail from Karnataka, hence the name," he says. He called this album Yeda Kaun? in a bid to establish his identity among rappers who matter. "When people talk about Emiway, they know that it's the bantai, right? When they talk about Divine, they know his name is Vivian. But when they hear Yeda Anna, they say, 'Yeda kaun?'," he laughs.

The album, though, is anything but funny, and reflects on a range of issues, from what life was like during lockdown and the story of a transgender mother, named Sanjana, who Anna pays tribute to with a song called Meri maa. "I met Sanjana at an NGO. We got talking and she opened up to me about her life, the struggle of living a transgender life in India, and how she went on to adopt a child. Life is unbelievably hard for this queer group, and they face a social bias at every step, including when they wish to enrol their children in school. I hope they get the respect the rest of us enjoy. Treating them poorly or calling them names isn't acceptable," he says. Although the song may be about a minority queer group, Anna has received feedback from straight listeners, because "it speaks of a simple need, to enjoy respect".

The album is also a nod to his profession, and style: Freestyle rapping with hard-hitting vocals and strong delivery. Other songs in the list include Kyun kiya maine date, which argues that being a rapper in India is not about the glamour. In DhokeBaaz, Anna challenges artifice, and makes a dig at the fakes around him, and Chalte hum chudh mein is a tribute to where he hails from. Laga lockdown expresses the feelings of confusion and anxiety that we have all felt during the past year. "This year has given us so much to write about. So, it's going to be a good year for rap."

What: Yeda Kaun?

Where: All music streaming apps

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news